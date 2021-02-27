close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
February 27, 2021

Invisible tears

Newspost

 
February 27, 2021

It is so painful to see that in our country, members of the transgender community are often seen begging on streets. Our people make fun of them and use harsh tone when talking to them.

From children to grown men and women, everyone talks to them in a rude tone. Our authorities need to do a lot to create a safe environment for these people.

Talha Sadiq

Karachi

