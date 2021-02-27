Invisible tears

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is so painful to see that in our country, members of the transgender community are often seen begging on streets. Our people make fun of them and use harsh tone when talking to them.
From children to grown men and women, everyone talks to them in a rude tone. Our authorities need to do a lot to create a safe environment for these people.
Talha Sadiq
Karachi