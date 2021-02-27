Over 60 fighters killed in Yemen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Over 60 fighters were killed in clashes in Yemen on Friday between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government forces in the strategic northern province of Marib, government sources said.
The dead included at least 27 pro-government forces and 34 Huthi rebels, a government source told AFP, adding it was the “most violent” day of clashes since fighting erupted earlier this month.
The rebels moved into hills near a dam southwest of the city of Marib — the last major toehold in the north for Yemen’s Saudi-backed government — with the area witnessing “the fiercest battles”, according to the source.