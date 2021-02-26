Unopposed Senator Ijaz Ch, MPAs call on CM

LAHORE: PTI unopposed Senator Ijaz Ch and other MPAs called on CM Usman Buzdar here Thursday.

The CM congratulated the newly-elected senators of PTI and its ally party the PML-Q and expressed best wishes for them. He said through a successful strategy in Punjab, senators have been elected unopposed and the attempts of horse-trading have failed, adding that transparency won in Punjab and those who were offering ‘bids’ remained disappointed. He said the PTI government has upheld the cause of democratic traditions in Punjab and termed the unopposed election of PTI and PML-Q candidates a welcoming sign. He said opposition remained unsuccessful in the past and will see the same fate till 2023. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Hashim Dogar, Ijaz Alam, M Akhlaq and MPAs were also present.