Nawaz, Shahbaz discuss Senate polls strategy on phone

LAHORE: PML-N President and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with the party leader and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif during his appearance in the accountability court. Party sources said the two brothers reportedly discussed important issues including each other's physical and emotional well-being. Nawaz also congratulated Shahbaz on Hamza Shahbaz's bail acceptance.

Party sources said both the Sharif brothers discussed the overall situation, including the Senate elections. Shahbaz also sought guidance from the party’s Quaid on the Senate election strategy as well as the future strategy of the PDM.

Meanwhile, several PML-N leaders present in the court also congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on granting of bail to Hamza Shahbaz.