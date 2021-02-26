close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 26, 2021

Uzbekistan ambassador calls on Zaidi

National

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek A Usmanov called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi here on Thursday.

Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich also attended the meeting. Discussions on bilateral cooperation related to ports and shipping were held. The ambassador showed keen interest in furthering the bilateral cooperation.

Zaidi discussed various ideas to enhance trade and give Uzbekistan access to the world market through Pakistani ports since Uzbekistan is a landlocked country.

