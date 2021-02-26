close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Obaid Abrar Khan
February 26, 2021

IHC again seeks reply from 19 lawyers in misconduct case

National

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave one more opportunity to 19 lawyers for submission of their comments in misconduct case pertaining to IHC ambush.

A three-member bench, headed by CJ Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz, heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers. The court noted that only two lawyers had submitted their comments out of 21 and decided to give another chance to the respondents to file replies till March 2.

