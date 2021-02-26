UNICEF, WSSCA distribute pumps

ABBOTTABAD: Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), in collaboration with UNICEF, distributed anti-bacterial spray pumps in the district.

The pumps were distributed to government and private schools, mosques, churches, bar clubs, press clubs and other organisations.

A ceremony was arranged at the office of WSSCA, which was addressed by the Chairman WSSCA Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon, Chief Executive Noor Qasim, and UNICEF representative Muhammad Soheeb.

The speakers said that disinfection spray pumps were being distributed to control the coronavirus with the help of the masses as the hand pumps are easy to operate and will benefit all those areas where vehicles of the fumigation cannot reach.