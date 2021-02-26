PDWP approves 29 projects worth Rs28.61bn

PESHAWAR: The 17th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 29 projects worth Rs28.61 billion.

An official communique said Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan presided over the meeting, which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including Health, Education, Multi-Sector Development, Roads, Urban Development, Tourism and Sports.

The approved projects include construction and feasibility of different roads in Torghar, Kohistan and Swat worth Rs657.505 million.

The accelerated development of the merged areas is a top priority of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To improve the road infrastructure in merged areas, the PDWP approved 48 number of roads with a total length of 325 kilometers in Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, South and North Waziristan districts at a cost of PRs5.7 billion.

Upgradation of existing sports grounds into Sports Complexes in Wana South Waziristan, Kalaya and Jamrud worth Rs833.601 million were approved by the PDWP.

The projects including stadiums, upgrading and rehabilitating of existing facilities have been approved to provide facilities to youth.

The forum approved the Torawari dam project worth Rs3.49 billion in Hangu. The project will help irrigate land and solve water conservation issues in the south of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Water supply schemes in Abbottabad at a cost of Rs266.822 million have also been approved by the PDWP.