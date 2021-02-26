IG praises CTD’s intelligence-based operations

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani visited Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters and was briefed on professional matters and operations here on Thursday.

The IGP said the role of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is crucial in eradicating terrorist and extremist elements and terrorists in the province and thanks CTD intelligence based operations in the province due to which incidence of terrorism has dropped significantly compared to previous years.

He said the process of crackdown on terrorists and their facilitators, especially financiers, should continue while the activities of groups or organisations inciting extremism and sectarianism should be closely monitored. He said while continuing operations under the National Action Plan, the siege against extremist elements should be further tightened while action should be taken under zero tolerance for broadcasting speeches and content based on religious hatred and violation of Loudspeaker Act. During his visit to CTD Headquarters, Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan while giving a briefing said that CTD has so far registered 1,468 cases and arrested 1,955 outlaws. During intelligence-based operations, 766-kg explosives, 665 grenades, 57 suicide jackets, 1555 detonators and other items were recovered. During the operations, 164 SMGs, 363 pistols, 31 rockets, 07 launchers, 29948 bullets and 204 magazines were recovered. Around 1,600 CDs 414 books, 5640 pamphlets / advertisements and 3994 magazines containing hateful material were recovered. A total of 367 cases were registered against hate speech and terrorist facilitators, while 485 accused involved in hate speech and 548 facilitators were arrested for aiding and abetting terrorists, he added.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood has stressed the need for investigation on merit and completion of challan in cases to ensure speedy justice to people and timely conviction of crimes. All SPs Investigation, SDPOs and in charges investigation attended the meeting. He urged the police officers not to compromise on anything during indiscriminate investigation process or bear any undue pressure by any side. He added that criminals could get a chance to save themselves from convention due to poor standard of investigation or lack of interest in completion of challan.