Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 12.7°C and maximum was 31.5°C.