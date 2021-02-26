In-person services resume on Mar 1 at PHC

LONDON: In order to address pressing issues of Pakistani diaspora in the UK, the High Commission has decided resuming in-person consular services on a limited scale from March 1 in London and consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, in the first phase only a limited number of appointments will be entertained for Machine Readable Passport, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and consular services.

Due to health and safety guidelines of the British government, only those with the appointment will be allowed to enter the High Commission and consulate premises. The missions will ensure implementation of health and safety regulations as per the UK government’s policy. Appointments can be booked by visiting: https://phclondon2.org/appointments/. As per past practice, the missions would continue to provide walk-in consular services to senior citizens above 65 years of age; persons with special needs; death of an immediate family member; and destitute Pakistanis in the UK.