Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Javed Iqbal Sippra Thursday awarded death sentence on two counts in a double murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused.
Gujar Khan Police Station registered a case under Section 302 against, Sharyar Nazar, for killing his uncle, Muhammad Nazeer, and cousin, Muhammad Taimoor, in July 2017. The accused killed both people on a domestic issue.