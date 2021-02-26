close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Death sentence

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Javed Iqbal Sippra Thursday awarded death sentence on two counts in a double murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused.

Gujar Khan Police Station registered a case under Section 302 against, Sharyar Nazar, for killing his uncle, Muhammad Nazeer, and cousin, Muhammad Taimoor, in July 2017. The accused killed both people on a domestic issue.

