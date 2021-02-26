FIH Pro League returns to action next month

ISLAMABAD: The FIH Hockey Pro League is all set to return to action in early March with the Netherlands men and women welcoming Germany to Amsterdam’s iconic Wagener Stadium for double-headers between two of hockey’s greatest rivals.

The women’s and men’s sides will go head-to-head on March 6 and 7, with the matches being played behind the closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Like FIH Hockey Pro League matches in February that took place in Valencia (Spain), special SOPs regarding Covid-19 will be followed throughout the event. However, the TV cameras will be onsite to capture all of the action via the global broadcast.

Netherlands’ men hold the upper hand in both the FIH Hockey Pro League standings and the FIH World Rankings. However, like the women’s teams, the Netherlands have managed to play far more Pro League matches than their German counterparts, with nine fixtures under their belt compared to the four of Die Honamas. The Oranje claimed two fine victories over Great Britain in October ahead of November’s 4-4 thriller against Belgium, with the Red Lions nicking the bonus point by winning the shoot-out.

Germany’s most recent FIH Hockey Pro League matches were also against Belgium, suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat against the reigning World and European champions in the first meeting before producing a greatly improved performance in the second game, drawing 1-1 and winning the shoot-out to claim the bonus point.