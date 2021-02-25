Open courts in Lahore





LAHORE: Open courts were held in all the six divisions of Lahore police Wednesday. The objective of these open courts was to ensure direct interaction and approach of public with senior police officers, to develop sense of confidence in citizens for

police. SSPs, divisional SSPs of Investigation and Operations

Wings attended the open courts and listened to the problems

of citizens and issued orders for their redress on the spot. Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar himself attended the

open court held at Sabzazar Cricket Ground and listened to the

grievances of the citizens. DIG Investigation, SP Saddar Division, SDPO Sabzazar, SHOs of related police stations of the

Circle and a huge number of citizens were present at the open

court. The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO,

who directed the police officers concerned on the spot for immediate redress of their grievances. He said the genuine problems of the citizens must be resolved at the police station level

on priority basisâ€™ however doors of his office will remain open

to every complainant for provision of justice. The CCPO directed the police officers to meet him for redress of their genuine problems instead of using any other mean for favour.