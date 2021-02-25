Procurement for FBR Track and Trace system allowed

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has modified its earlier letter written to the FBR and has now allowed the procurement process for granting of license for placing IT based solution for gauging real production of major tax-evading sectors through Track and Trace system. A top official of PPRA confirmed to The News on Tuesday that they had modified their earlier letter and allowed the FBR to accomplish its procurement proceedings. Till then, the Grievance Redressal Mechanism has been tasked to scrutinize the process but it was not fair to stop the procurement just on the basis of one complaint.

The FBR has been trying to place the Track and Trace System for the last one decade but every time it struck with a controversy and landed into the halt mode. Last time, the Islamabad High Court had struck the bidding process and had given direction for fresh bidding.

The PPRA has now directed the FBR to complete its procurement proceedings, including those of Grievances Redressal Mechanism for grant of licence for providing IT-based solutions for electronic monitoring (Track and Trace system) for tobacco products, cement, sugar and fertilizer.

The top official said that at the junior level, the process was stopped but now the PPRA had modified its letter and allowed the process to be accomplished but it would be linked to completion of Grievance Redressal Mechanism.

The new letter written on February 23, 2021 of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority to FBR chairman says, “In partial modification to this Authority letter dated Feb 22, 2021, the FBR may complete its procurement proceedings, including those of Grievances Redressal Mechanism, and submit copy of their decisions along with required documentation already sought vide the referred letter.”

The PPRA had issued a letter on February 22, 2021 to the FBR with directions to suspend the procurement proceedings immediately till resolution of the complaint at the authority level. The PPRA letter stated that the instant matter was under examination of the authority. The PPRA also has asked the FBR to submit a comprehensive report containing the response to all allegations backed by the documentary evidence and any other supporting documents in seven days. The PPRA has asked for required information under sections 5(2) (i) and 16(1) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002.