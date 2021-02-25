Gilani meets Shahbaz, discusses Senate polls





LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family members until March 4 by the duty judge as the judge concerned was not available.

The jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law-enforcement agency had cordoned off the court premises. The hearing turned into a political consultation meeting as a large number of PML-N leaders and former premier and PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the court proceedings and discussed politics on Senate elections with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Kh Ahmad Hassan, Ameer Muqam and others attended the hearing. Meanwhile, an accountability court has adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and others for the same date i.e. March 4. During the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Yusuf Raza Gilani met with Hamza Shahbaz.

Previously, the court had declared PML-N President Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in this case. The court had also declared Shahbazâ€™s son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf as proclaimed offenders in the reference against Shahbaz family.