Rape accused to be indicted on March 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday fixed March 3 for indictment of the accused in the motorway gang rape case. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case in Camp Jail and directed the prosecution to handover the copies of the challan to the accused. The court also announced that after the indictment of the accused trial will be held on a daily basis.