Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

Rape accused to be indicted on March 3

Lahore

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday fixed March 3 for indictment of the accused in the motorway gang rape case. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case in Camp Jail and directed the prosecution to handover the copies of the challan to the accused. The court also announced that after the indictment of the accused trial will be held on a daily basis.

