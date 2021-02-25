JI to stage more protests as part of drive for Karachi’s rights

As part of the next phase of its campaign for the rights of Karachi and its people, the Jamaat-e-Islami has planned to organise a rally from Quaidabad to the Governor House on March 14.

This was announced by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party headquarters, on Tuesday. where he also announced a demonstration would be staged on February 28 on New MA Jinnah Road. He said that the JI’s campaign for the rights of Karachi was in full swing and it would continue till the realisation of the just rights of the residents.

He said Karachi’s fate was decided at the Governor House and the Chief Minister House. “So we would knock on their doors and ask questions about our rights,” he said. “Further course of action would be announced at the end of the rally at the Governor House on March 14.”

The JI leader said that the party meanwhile would meet and consult with various stakeholders, including religious scholars, traders, lawyers, journalists, labourers and other professionals, to discuss the issues the city was facing and to also raise them on social media.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for approving the controversial census in the federal cabinet, Rehman said that the two political parties that were part of the federal government had shown their enmity towards the city.

He demanded a fresh census in Karachi and that jobs be given to the youth of the metropolis on a priority basis. He sldo demanded that vacancies in Karachi and Urdu universities be filled. During the last five years, the federal government had not even completed 50 per cent of work on the Green Line bust project, he said and asked the rulers to stop mocking the citizens in the name of the Karachi Circular Railway.