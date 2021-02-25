PTI lawmakers submit resolution in PA to seek IGP’s removal

Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday to seek the dismissal of the provincial police chief for “politically retaliating” against leaders and workers of the party in the province.

PTI MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, Rabistan Khan, Dr Sanjay, Dr Seema Zia, Adiba Arif Hassan and Dua Bhutto submitted the resolution to the secretary of the provincial legislature.

Later, talking to the media, PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said the Pakistan Peoples Party wanted to make Sindh a police state. “The situation in the Sindh province is getting worse and worse. The PPP is using the Sindh police for its personal purposes, the evidence of which is in front of everyone,” he said. Zaman said that everyone saw through the media what role the police played in the recent PS-88 by-election.

He said the PPP had been destroying the institutions of Sindh. “We have always respected the police, but the police seem to be forced by the Sindh government,” he said., adding that any police officer who disobeyed orders of the Sindh government was transferred as a punishment

He said the manner in which arrests and false cases were being made against PTI workers clearly showed that the PPP wanted to move towards confrontation. “Our arrested workers are not being allowed to meet their families, and even snakes are being left in the room of the opposition leader,” he said.

He alleged that police at the behest of the provincial government had been registering baseless cases against PTI workers because of they were exposing the incompetence and corruption of the PPP in Sindh.

Zaman said that in the given circumstances, the PTI had submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to get the IGP removed.

“If gthe PPP is in the right then, this resolution will definitely be discussed in the assembly session tomorrow. If they have to reject the resolution, then they should do so but

at least this issue should be discussed in the house,” he said.

Zaman alleged that the Sindh government needed an IGP who enslaved the opposition parties. “We had appointed Sindh Mushtaq Mehr as IGP because we were hoping that the situation in Sindh would improve,” he said and demanded from the federal government to take action on the issue.

He said the Sindh government was pursuing negative policies against the federal government. “Today, the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government in the national interest are being appreciated all over the world,” he said.

Senate polls

Bilal Ghaffar, the PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, said that joint opposition comprising the PTI, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance would be able to easily win five Senate seats from Sindh.

“Surprisingly, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah claimed that the PPP would win 10 seats. It shows that he is bringing back the politics of Changa Manga,” he alleged, referring to the buying and selling of votes. Ghaffar said the combined opposition was united in Sindh and would not come under any pressure.