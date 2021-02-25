Main gate of house destroyed in Jamrud blast

JAMRUD: Unidentified miscreants destroyed the main gate of the residence of a late tribal malik with a bomb in Pass Killay in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Wednesday.

The police said that unidentified culprits had planted a bomb to the main gate of the residence of late tribal elder Malik Guli Shah, which exploded with a big bang. As a result, the main entrance was destroyed. No casualty was reported in the explosion.

The police said the explosion was so severe that it was heard far and wide.