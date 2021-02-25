close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Main gate of house destroyed in Jamrud blast

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

JAMRUD: Unidentified miscreants destroyed the main gate of the residence of a late tribal malik with a bomb in Pass Killay in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Wednesday.

The police said that unidentified culprits had planted a bomb to the main gate of the residence of late tribal elder Malik Guli Shah, which exploded with a big bang. As a result, the main entrance was destroyed. No casualty was reported in the explosion.

The police said the explosion was so severe that it was heard far and wide.

Latest News

More From Peshawar