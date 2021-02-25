close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Weightlifting, powerlifting categories announced

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has announced the weight categories of weightlifting and powerlifting events of upcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships scheduled to be staged at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from March 1 to 3.

Arshad Aulakh said Wednesday that the forthcoming events will be a suitable platform for talented boys and girls of the province to show their potential.

Arshad said that the male athletes from all nine divisions will compete in ten weight categories of weightlifting events: Snatch & Clean + Jerk (55kg, 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 89kg, 96kg, 102kg, 109kg and 109+kg).

