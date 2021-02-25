The portion of GT Road near Taxila has been totally neglected. The authorities haven’t carried out its maintenance work for many years. The authorities, however, do some temporary repair work which only lasts for a few weeks. The reason for the frequent road cracks is the unavailability of a proper system for water disposal. After rains, this portion of the road usually remains covered in water for weeks.

This standing water causes traffic jams. The authorities concerned are requested to pay attention to this issue and take proper steps to address it.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad