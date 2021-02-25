Housing scheme launched

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has taken lead by initiating a private housing scheme for affordable houses as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Naya Pakistan vision, a statement said on Wednesday.

PHATA director-general and special secretary of HUD&PHED performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

The scheme called “Garden Square” in Eminabad on Wando Road near Gujranwala is a flagship project of MAAKSONS Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to facilitate housing for all, it added.

To turn Prime Minister’s vision into reality, the bank will provide finances to the aspirants on 10, 15 and 20 years easy terms.

The markup rate has been reduced under a special package to facilitate the needy aspirants, it said.