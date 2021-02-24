PAL to mark anniversary of Ukrainian poet

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Embassy of Ukraine will jointly organise a programme to mark the 150th anniversary of celebrated Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka on Thursday (February 25) in the PAL's Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium. Ambassador of Ukraine Markian Chuchuk and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood will address the function.

PAL chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk will present the welcome address and give introduction of the event. First Lady at the Embassy of Ukraine Tetiana Chuchuk will present welcoming greetings. There will be a PowerPoint presentation on the life and works of Lesya Ukrainka by Dr Olena Bordilovska. Declamation of 'Forest Song' in Urdu will present by Nadia Zulqurnane.

Prof Soofia Yousuf and Prof Safeer Awan will also express their views on Lesya Ukrainka’s personality and works. A musical performance by Embassy of Ukrain and Lok Virsa. A vote of thanks will be presented by secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division Nausheen Javaid Amjad. Munir Fayyaz will moderate the programme.