Two motorcyclists killed in accident

FAISALABAD: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident on Jhang Road on Tuesday. Safdar Ali and Alian were killed while their third colleague Bilal was critically wounded when their motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley. Meanwhile, Saim Ali of Kamalia was killed when his bike was hit by a bus near Adda 77 on Satiana Road.

TWO HELD: The ANF on Tuesday recovered 3kg opium and 1/2kg ice from a car on Canal Road. Car drivers Radullah Khan and Shafi had concealed the narcotics in a hidden part of the car.