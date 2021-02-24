close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
AFP
February 24, 2021

New York: Metal fatigue has emerged as the chief suspect in last week´s spectacular engine failure on a United Airlines plane, which scattered debris over suburban Denver and led to dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft being grounded worldwide. Even prior to the Denver incident, US air safety regulators had been weighing stricter inspections on the jets and their Pratt & Whitney engines following a December 2020 incident in Japan, US officials said on Tuesday.

