ITP road safety campaign

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched ‘Road Safety Campaign’ in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Security) Waqar Ud Din Syed.

A ceremony was organized at F-8 Exchange chowk which was attended by SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, other officers and a large number of citizens.

SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed while briefing to the IGP told that ITP Education Team, ITP’s Float, Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squads (CHIPS), Quick Response Team, staff of ITP FM Radio 92.4 and other operation staff would participate in this campaign.