Star batsman leaves for West Indies to play SL series

KARACHI: The universe boss Chris Gayle flew out for the West Indies on Tuesday to join the national team ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka.

He will be part of the West Indies T20 squad which will play a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka next month.

The matches are scheduled to be held on March 4, 6 and 8 in the West Indies. A Gladiators spokesman said that Gayle would come back for the Lahore leg of the PSL.

Gayle played the initial two matches. He scored 39 in the first game against Karachi Kings and hit 68 against Lahore on Monday. Quetta lost both matches.