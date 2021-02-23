PCB gets control of LCCA ground

LAHORE: The City District Government that got the Lahore City Cricket Association ground vacated and sealed the regional cricket offices on Sunday has handed over the keys of the venue to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Now that the ownership has been given to the PCB, the nets at the ground have restarted but their operational terms and conditions will be finalised after the end of the Pakistan Super League.

An official of the PCB informed 'The News' that the ground is now under their control and they will use it for the practice of teams participating in the PSL season 6. “We will be renovating ground, square and wicket to use it for PSL teams’ practice once the league shifts to Lahore from Karachi.

“After March 22, the domestic department of the PCB will sit with the officials holding nets at the LCCA ground to finalise the terms of their practice there,” said the official.

The control of the ground was under dispute between two parties of local cricket. But when the regional associations were disbanded after new constitution of clubs was introduced by the board, the PCB requested the Sports Board Punjab to give it the control of the venue. But the ground remained under the control of former LCCA officials, who had been charging the net operators and also taking money for giving the LCCA ground for matches, which was entirely an illegal practice, claimed the PCB official.