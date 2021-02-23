I have been a regular visitor to Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library, Larkana. This public library sees a large number of students, who come from different areas to study in a peaceful environment, on a daily basis. Recently, the authorities demolished the library’s well-constructed hall without any proper planning. On the other hand, the halls that have been under construction for the last three years haven’t been constructed to date. The library urgently needs new halls to accommodate the large number of students. In summer, the situation worsens even more as students have to sit in parks and study under the scorching sun. The relevant authorities should pay attention to this issue and speed up the construction work.

Salman Khan Soomro

Larkana