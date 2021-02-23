close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 23, 2021

Under construction

Newspost

 
February 23, 2021

I have been a regular visitor to Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library, Larkana. This public library sees a large number of students, who come from different areas to study in a peaceful environment, on a daily basis. Recently, the authorities demolished the library’s well-constructed hall without any proper planning. On the other hand, the halls that have been under construction for the last three years haven’t been constructed to date. The library urgently needs new halls to accommodate the large number of students. In summer, the situation worsens even more as students have to sit in parks and study under the scorching sun. The relevant authorities should pay attention to this issue and speed up the construction work.

Salman Khan Soomro

Larkana

Latest News

More From Newspost