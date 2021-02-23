close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 23, 2021

Prince Philip doing ‘OK’

World

AFP
February 23, 2021

London: Prince William said on Monday that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing “OK” after spending nearly a week in hospital. Questioned by journalists while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England, second-in-line to the throne William, 38, said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.” He then gave a wink.

Latest News

More From World