Covid kills one more as another 225 test positive

One more person has died due to Covid-19 and 225 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,293 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 9,869 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 225 people, or 2.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,958,840 tests, which have resulted in 256,444 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 12,865 patients across the province are currently infected: 12,419 are in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 435 at hospitals, while 397 patients are in critical condition, of whom 55 are on life support.

He added that 175 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 239,286, which shows the recovery rate to be 93 per cent. The CM said that out of the 225 fresh cases of Sindh, 110 (or 49 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 51 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 37 from District South, 11 from District Malir, seven from District Central, three from District Korangi and one from District West.