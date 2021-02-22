London bus drivers to strike in row over pay and conditions

LONDON: London bus passengers face disruption this week because of a strike by drivers in disputes over pay and conditions.

More than 2,000 members of the Unite union who are employed by French-owned RATP will take action from Monday. RATP operates three subsidiaries across the London bus network – London United, London Sovereign and Quality Line.

Workers at London United, which provides bus services in south and west London, will strike for three days from Monday, while those at Quality Line, based at a depot in Epsom, Surrey, will take action on Monday and Tuesday. Unite members at London Sovereign, which runs services in north-west London, will walk out on Monday and again on March 3.

Unite officer Michelle Braveboy said the strikes will cause “serious disruption” to services, adding that terms and conditions are being “attacked”, with some drivers facing a pay cut of £2,500 a year. “Our members have no option other than to fight back against these attacks, while recognising the disruption caused,” she said.

“They are reluctant to take strike action at a time of national emergency, but feel they have been pushed against the wall.”