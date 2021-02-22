Under SC judgement

Sindh govt repatriates 32 officials of Karachi DMC to parent depts

By Imdad Soomro

KARACHI: In compliance with the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan judgement, Sindh Local Government Department repatriated some 32 officials of lower grades, working in upper grades illegally of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West, Karachi, to their original positions to their parent departments.

These employees were illegally promoted to upper grades in contradiction with the service laws and apex court orders, and without the consent of the administrative department the Sindh Local Government Department.

Above mentioned officials, originally computer operators, drivers, assistant teachers, clerks, watchmen, coolies, helpers of grade 1 to 11, were illegally promoted as directors, deputy directors, purchase officers, supervisors, administrative officers and deputy district education officers of grades 16, 17 and 18.

Sindh Local Government Department authorities directed administrator and municipal commissioner of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West, Karachi to repatriate them to their original positions to their parent departments, not to release their salaries and perks of the those employees.

According to the official correspondence, copies available with The News, M. Javed Qamar, originally a computer operator of grade 11 of Rural Development Department, transferred and then promoted to Director of grade 18 in DMC West. Muhammad Khaliq, originally a driver of Education Department DMC Central of grade 5, transferred and then promoted illegally as education officer in grade 18 in DMC West.

Zahid Iqbal, originally a clerk of grade 11 of DMC South, illegally transferred to DMC, West and then promoted as director in grade 18. Sanjeeda Khatoon, originally an Assistant Teacher of grade 1, promoted as director education of grade 18. Muneer Ahmad, originally a clerk of grade 11, promoted as assistant town officer of grade 16.

Faheem Jamal, originally a pump driver of grade 5, promoted as deputy town officer of grade 17. Naik Muhammad, originally a driver of grade 5 promoted to deputy director of Computer Education of grade 17. Shakeel Ahmed, originally a driver of grade 5, promoted to Librarian in grade 17, Muhammad Rashid, originally a teacher of grade 7 of Education Department, absorbed in DMC, West and promoted as Deputy Town Officer (DTO) in grade 17 and others were promoted illegally and in contradiction of service rules and without the consent of Administrative Department, the Sindh Local Government Department.

Supreme Court, in criminal original petition 89/2011 and Civil Revision 193/2013 and Constitutional Petition D-1111/2016, had directed to send back the officials to their original positions to their parent departments by declaring all absorptions, deputations, re-employments and out of turn promotions as illegal and in violation of law and Constitution.