Guru Nanak varsity to bring about educational revolution: minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Sunday

that establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib would bring about an educational revolution in the region.

Addressing the central ceremony of 100-year celebrations of Sikh Religious festival Saka at Nanakana Sahib, he said the construction work of the university would soon be completed while vice-chancellor of the university had already been appointed.

He said that separate departments for Punjabi and Khalisapan would be made in the university, adding that no donation was being taken in the name of university from anyone and all funds would be spent by the Pakistan government.

The minister said that Baba Guru Nanak had given the message of love and peace to the world. He said that having pleasant relationship with the minorities was the essential part of Islamic teachings, adding that white colour in the national flag represents minorities.

He said that all minorities in India were facing atrocities by the Indian rulers and the majority, whereas all minorities in Pakistan were given due respect by the society. He said that Sikh community presented sacrifices of their lives to liberate Sikh Gurdawaras in India, adding that the Sikh community always faced brutality with courage and determination.

He said that serving the citizens of Nankana Sahib was an honour for him. —APP Our correspondent adds: A ceremony to mark the Saka Nankana centenary was held in Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

Federal Minister Ejaz Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony participated by nearly 2,000 Sikh pilgrims, including Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Sardar Satwant. Sikh yatrees and devotees attended the rituals on the occasion.

All arrangements were made by Evacuee Trust Property Board and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. In their addresses, all the speakers praised the government of Pakistan for making special arrangements to observe the centenary of Saka Nankana and condemned the Indian government for not allowing Indian yatrees to participate in it.