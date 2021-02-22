Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I passed my Matric with 964 marks and FSc Pre-Engineering with 709 marks in 2019. After this, I joined CA from Lahore; now I am at this point that I want to leave my CA journey because I am disappointed by many other students and by myself. Now I want to ask what should I do now which will be best for me. After leaving the CA I want to join a BS Programme. At this critical point now I am very confused what should I do now. But now I want to do a different thing. Please guide me. Regards. (Rashid, Chishtian).

Ans: CA is mostly for people who wish to become very committed professional accountants and it is quite a lengthy process that is hybrid to article-ship and examination across the qualifications. If you are ready to take up the challenge and get this completed successfully; then it is a well-paying career. However, if you wish to take up a four-year BS in Accounting and Finance, perhaps is a better option that will give you exemptions from CA.

Q2: Sir, I have done BA with major subjects Journalism, History of Islam and Pakistan, and Arabic from Punjab University with 2nd Division. Now I want to do Masters in International Relations or Mass Communication. I got successful in securing admission in MA International Relations at University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Kindly guide me what should I do and reply me as soon as possible? I have also planned to do CSS after Masters. (Usama Tipu, Hyderabad)

Ans: Dear Usama, as far as I can see you are on the right track having done your BA with social science I would recommend you to do masters in International Relations instead of Mass Communication. All you require for attempting a CSS is a high proficiency in English communication and comprehension, extensive knowledge about current affairs, international, local politics and social and economic factors in the region. If you have basic science knowledge, then with the above combination you should reach home.

Q3: Sir, I have done FSc Pre-Medical with 70% marks. I am seeking admission in government university because I cannot afford private university. Sir, I have these two options Psychology and Zoology. Kindly also tell me about Optometry scope in Pakistan. Thank you. (Humaima Qureshi, Karachi).

Ans: Dear Humaima, after going through your academic background and current interest, I suggest you should make a career in Health or Biomedical Sciences if you fail to get admission in MBBS/ medical institutions. However, if you wish to do Optometry, it is a specialised field for people working in the area of Optometry doing their own business etc.

Q4: Dear sir, I have passed my O-levels exam in 5A*and 4A and now I am doing my A-levels in Chemistry, Physics, Math and Computer Science. I have done my As. I have an interest in different fields concerning Physics, Computer Sciences, Management and Art and Design. I want to pursue a field that has ample job opportunities, pays well and is suitable for girls. Please guide me as to which career path should I follow and what career options are best for me. (Farkhanda Jalal Janjua, Gujrat)

Ans: Dear Miss Farkhanda, good to see that you are a high caliber and a high achiever student keep the good work going. The combination of Physics, Computer Science and Management is very lethal and ideal for several emerging professions especially for females. Though I would like to meet you at some point to provide you further guidance after a one to one counselling session I feel you should start searching and investigating the following degrees: Internet Security, Cybercrime and Investigative Management, Digital Forensics, Management Information Systems etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).