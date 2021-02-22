No let-up in overcharging on vegetables, fruits

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of all seasonal vegetables and fruits continued expect in the rates of onion, tomato and green chilli besides the open violations of the official price list on Sunday.

Across the City, not a single item was sold at the officially-fixed rate issued by the district management exposing the weakest writ of the government. It seems that the government is least bothered to control the food inflation which is making the life of the common man miserable.

In the posh localities of the City 100 to 200 per cent higher rates were being charged while in middle income and lower-income areas almost 50 to 100 per cent higher rates were charged by the sellers against the official rates.

Further, at wholesale level in Badami Bagh fruits and vegetable market overcharging was by almost 20 pc to 50pc against the official rates. Similarly, surging trend in the prices of poultry meat has continued for the last six consecutive weeks. The price of live bird was increased by Rs12 and fixed at Rs 221 per kg, while it sold at Rs230 to Rs250 per kg. Chicken meat price was raised by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs320 per kg, but it was sold Rs Rs340 to Rs380 per kg.

In the Sunday bazaars, the official price of potato, soft skinned new A-grade, was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to Rs34 per kg, and the price of B-grade was fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but mixed quality potato was sold at Rs 35 to Rs45 per kg. Potato, white, rate was fixed Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg, but sold at Rs 35 to Rs40 per kg. B-grade onion rate was fixed at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg, and C-grade at Rs15 to Rs17 per kg, but B and C grade mixed onion was sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato, A-grade, was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 kg; B-grade rate was fixed at Rs24 to Rs26 per kg, and C-grade at Rs20 to Rs22 per kg, B and C quality mixed tomato sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs255 to Rs265 per kg, but sold at Rs 320 to Rs360 per kg; garlic Chinese rate was fixed at Rs185 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs200 to Rs240 per kg.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs250 to Rs260 per kg. Cucumber, farm, rate was reduced and fixed at Rs40 to Rs45 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Cucumber, local, price was not fixed, and was sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Bitter gourd price was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs165 to Rs172 per kg but it was not available.

Spinach, farm, rate was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg; spinach, local, price was fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, both sold at Rs40 per kg.

The prices of both varieties of zucchini, farm and long, were reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to Rs22 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg. The official rate of Zucchini, local, was not issued but sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon, Chinese, was unchanged at Rs77 to Rs80 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs160 per kg. Pumpkin price was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to Rs67 per kg, but sold at Rs120 per kg. Lady finger rate was raised by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to Rs187 per kg, but sold at Rs300.

Green chilli, A-grade, price was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to Rs165 per kg, but sold at Rs 240 per kg; price of B-grade lady finger was cut by Rs 30 per kg and fixed at Rs 130 to Rs135 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

The price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to Rs22 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs20 to Rs22 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg. Th price of pea was unchanged at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs60 per kg. Carrot, Chinese, price was decreased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg. Carrot, local, rate was fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs up to Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

Coriander price was increased by Rs5 per bundle, fixed at Rs18 to Rs20 per bundle. It was sold at Rs 20 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) rate was increased by Rs 3per kg, fixed at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Turnip rate was unchanged at Rs20 to RS22 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg. Radish price was fixed at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg, but sold Rs30 to Rs40 per kg. Beetroot price was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Mongray price was decreased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to Rs52 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs100 per kg.

Mustard leave price was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to Rs37 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg.

Sweet potato price was unchanged at Rs60 to Rs62 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs45 to Rs120 per kg. B-grade apple was sold at Rs60 to Rs120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 140 to Rs200 per kg.

The price of Banana, A-category, was increased by Rs6 per dozen, fixed at Rs83 to Rs86 per dozen, but sold at Rs150 to Rs180 per dozen; B-category rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per dozen, but mixed quality banana was sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per dozen; C-category rate was fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per dozen, but sold at Rs60 to Rs70 per dozen.

Papaya rate was unchanged at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs160 to Rs200 per kg.

Grapefruit rate was fixed at Rs16 to Rs17 per piece, but sold at Rs15 to Rs20 per piece.

The price of pomegranate, Bedana, was fixed at Rs380 to Rs390 per kg, but sold at Rs600 per kg. Kandhari pomegranate rate was fixed at Rs215 to Rs220 per kg, but sold at Rs250 to Rs300 per kg. Daneaydar pomegranate rate was fixed at Rs210 to Rs215 per kg, but sold at Rs300 to Rs350 per kg.

Guava, A grade, price was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to Rs86 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg; rate of B-grade was fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg, but mixed quality guava was sold at Rs80 to Rs90 per kg.

Musami rate was fixed at Rs53 to Rs80 per dozen, but sold at Rs 100 to 180 per dozen.

Kinow, special, rate was unchanged at Rs125 to Rs130 per dozen, but sold at Rs180 to Rs200 per dozen; Kinow, A grade, rate was fixed at Rs65 to Rs68 per dozen, but sold at Rs100 to Rs130 per dozen; rate of B-grade was fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per dozen, but sold at Rs70 to Rs80 per dozen.

Friuter, A grade, rate was fixed Rs65 to Rs68 per dozen, but sold at Rs130 to Rs150 per dozen; rate of B-grade was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per dozen, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per dozen.

Date, Irani, price was fixed at Rs205 to Rs210 per kg, but sold at Rs 400 per kg.