Six men injured in firing incidents

Six people were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. A 25-year-old youth, Arif, son of Gul, was injured after he was shot on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the youth was shot by robbers when he put up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

Another man, 32-year-old Fazalur Rehman, son of Abdur Rehman, was wounded in a firing incident in Hussain Hazara Goth within the limits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

Police said the incident took place when the victim offered resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another incident, 30-year-old Omair, son of Azizur Rehman, was shot and injured within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

The injured person was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said this man was also wounded by muggers after he offered resistance during a mugging bid.

Separately, 15-year-old Omair, son of Mir, was injured by the firing of unidentified persons within the Shah Latif police remits. The injured person was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Zulm Khan, son of Pir Khan, was wounded after being shot over a personal enmity in Gulshan-e-Bunair within the Quaidabad police remits.

In another firing incident, a man, identified as 35-year-old Abdul Kareem, was wounded in the Bin Qasim area. He was shifted to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the firing took place during a scuffle that resulted when unidentified persons tried to grab some land in the area. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.