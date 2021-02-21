Senate election: Nawaz assures Zardari of full support

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has assured a complete support of his party to the PPP leader and former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, who is joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the upcoming senate elections from Islamabad.

Nawaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with former president Asif Ali Zardari as a part of the consultation on formulating a joint strategy of the PDM for the upcoming Senate elections and PDM’s long march.

Yusuf Raza Gilani, who was also with former Asif Ali Zardari, also spoke with Nawaz Sharif on telephone. It is expected that Yusuf Raza Gilani will also visit the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in jail. Asif Ali Zardari is active for the election campaign of Yusuf Raza Gilani and he has also spoke to PDM President Maulana Fazalur Rehman in this regard.