Shahzad Roy takes up corporal punishment with NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has assured his all-out support for legislation to address corporal punishment against the children in schools.

While talking to renowned singer and social worker, Shahzad Roy, at the Parliament House, the Speaker National Assembly said, “Corporal punishment affects the mental and physical development and educational activities of children.”

Mentioning his initiatives regarding special persons, Asad Qaisar said legislation has been enacted to protect the rights of physically challenged persons, making the Parliament House accessible to them. He stated that the Special Committee on Special Persons of the National Assembly has been directed to review the existing laws of the country and propose amendments therein for protection of their rights.

The Speaker informed that the establishment of the center for street children in Islamabad, was being contemplated, where children would be provided accommodation, education and health facilities.