MQM stalwart Mohammad Anwar loses life to cancer

LONDON: Mohammad Anwar, a veteran leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), passed away here after a long battle with cancer.

He lost life to stage-4 cancer at the West London’s Royal Free Hospital where he remained admitted for four days.

“With our deepest sorrow we inform you, our beloved Mohammad Anwar passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, today after bravely battling a lethal cancer,” Imbisat Mallick, Anwar's son-in-law tweeted.

“Verily we belong to God & to him we shall return. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat,” he wrote.

"He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," said the statement.

The former politician was the head of MQM's diplomatic wing and international relations and had also been a member of the party's Coordination Committee.

Mohammad Anwar, known famously as Anwar Bhai, was born on 1st May, 1950 in Dhaka, East Pakistan. He studied commerce at the University of Dhaka before moving to London in the early 1970's to embark on a career as an accountant. He worked as an accountant and eventually opened up his own accountancy practice, operating it for many years before switching his complete focus in 1991 to further the political objectives of the MQM.

Muhammad Anwar was the pillar of support for Altaf Hussain when he left Karachi for the last time in December 1991. Altaf Hussain had reached London without any local support base. It was Anwar Bhai who provided his accountancy office and its facilities – including the fax machine and printer that would be used to generate famous press releases – for the MQM leader.

Muhammad Anwar at that time was not only an advisor to the MQM leader but also acted as his bodyguard and spokesman. When Altaf Hussain started making unscripted speeches live on TV, Anwar would advise Altaf not to do so. He was known for his outspoken views and differed with the MQM leader and colleagues and earned ire in the process.

When the MQM entered into coalition with Pervez Musharraf, Muhammad Anwar was given senior role in the party to negotiate and to run affairs of the party but within a few years the MQM leaders would now and then remove him from the Central Coordination Committee and ask him to take rest for long durations. This love-hate relationship continued for many years – as with many other MQM leaders.

For several years, Muhammad Anwar represented the MQM at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Due to Mohammad Anwar, the name 'Mohajir' was recognised in the United Nations.

He worked at the very top level of the party until 2016 when he left the party due to political differences.

Last year, Muhammad Anwar’s exclusive interview to this reporter caused sensation when he said that the Indian intelligence agency RAW had funded the MQM for some years.