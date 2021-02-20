Qatari envoy, NAB chief discuss ways to improve ties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani Friday called on National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters and discussed the possibility of execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Qatar and Pakistan.
It was agreed that the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would be presented to the ambassador through proper channels for necessary action.