Sat Feb 20, 2021
Qatari envoy, NAB chief discuss ways to improve ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani Friday called on National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters and discussed the possibility of execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Qatar and Pakistan.

It was agreed that the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would be presented to the ambassador through proper channels for necessary action.

