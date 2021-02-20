FBR signs Customs cooperation pact with Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD: An agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters has been signed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Imran Haider, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Tajikistan, and Karimzoda K, chairman, Customs Service, Republic of Tajikistan, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments. The provisions of this agreement were finalized after exchange of detailed information/comments between the Pakistan Customs and the Tajikistan Customs and getting approvals by both the governments. To ensure prompt implementation of the said provisions, the Pakistan Customs authorized (through Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Pakistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan to sign this agreement on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue, Government of Pakistan.

The agreement would promote cooperation between the Customs authorities of the two countries through exchange of customs-related information. Important information that would be exchanged between both the countries pertains to goods and passengers; prevention and investigation of offences against Customs legislation; illicit traffic of narcotics; enforcement of customs laws; research and development; enhanced/mutual foreign direct investments and promotion of exports between both the countries.

This would go a long way towards ensuring optimum trade facilitation/security for the bilateral/transit trade between both the countries and would tangibly reduce the cost of doing business for the importers and exporters from both the countries. It is yet another milestone in the growing bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The agreement reflects the will of the leadership in both the countries to reinforce friendly relations. This agreement will ensure requisite international cooperation for achievement of stated/strategic objectives for greater economic integration with the regional/international countries and diversification of Pakistan’s international trade. To this effect, the Pakistan Customs and the Federal Board of Revenue have already signed Customs Mutual Cooperation Agreements with, inter alia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, United Arab Emirates and the US. The Pakistan Customs is actively pursuing finalization of such agreements with South Korea, ASEAN countries, Saudi Arabia, Russia and European Union as well.

Before the signing ceremony, the chairman of the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan welcomed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Haider and the latter expressed his gratitude for the close cooperation of Tajikistan in customs matters and noted that the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Customs are always ready to enhance the economic and trade cooperation with Tajikistan.