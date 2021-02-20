Josh seminar on Monday

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise the Josh Maleeh Abadi National Literary Seminar on Monday (February 22) on its premises here in collaboration with the Josh Literary Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee to mark the 39th death anniversary of the revolutionary poet.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Waleed Iqbal will be the chief guests. Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar.

Scholars Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Hassan Abbas Raza, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Akhtar Usman, Ziauddin Naeem, Tabassum Akhlaq Maleeh Abadi and Usman Ghani Raad will express their views, while Farrukh Jamal Maleeh Abadi will express his gratitude.