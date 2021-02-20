Corona kills 28 more

LAHORE:Around 28 patients died from COVID-19 while 526 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 5,166, while confirmed cases became 166,242 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,049 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,159,401 in the province.

12 shops sealed: District administration Lahore continued operations against the violators of corona SOPs and sealed 12 businesses here on Friday. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that a total of 12 shops and stores have been sealed and warnings were issued to many besides imposing fines of Rs 30,000 on the violators of corona SOPs. AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 06 shops and stores while a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed for overcharging and Rs10,000.