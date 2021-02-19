Trade librelisation to bear fruit: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that trade liberalisation will help bring in prosperity.

“Pakistan has a wonderful opportunity to capitalise on the unfolding CPEC and its trade with Afghanistan, especially in the post-COVID-19 context,” he said while chairing the 8th meeting of the Executive Committee of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG) in the Parliament House on Thursday

While reviewing the implementation of recommendations of Pak-Afghan PFG, Qaiser directed the Commerce and Law Ministry to expedite the bill process for evolving a workable trade dispute resolution mechanism pending for a year. He also stressed that there should not be any discriminatory bank policy towards opening accounts of foreign investors.

The deputy governor of the SBP briefed the committee that 9,035 Afghan nationals had bank accounts in 26 banks. He said that border management and markets needed interventions to create economic opportunities for people in and around the border areas. The committee also deliberated on an initiative to enhance pharmaceutical exports to Afghanistan.