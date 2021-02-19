LHC Multan Bench adjourns hearing against Gorchani

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Thursday adjourned the hearing into a case titled Sher Ali Gorchani vs NAB until March 2 and issued notices to the parties. NAB has made reference against former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani, his wife Roop Ali Gorchani, father Sardar Pervez Iqbal Gorchani and brothers for making assets beyond means.