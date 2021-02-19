Second branch of retail pharmacy opened in KTH

PESHAWAR: The second branch of the retail pharmacy was inaugurated at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Thursday.

Member Board of Governors (BoG) Sabur Sethi along with Chairman BoG Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Chief Executive Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) KTH, KMC and KCD and Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Prof Dr Roohul Muqim and Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar inaugurated the pharmacy.

The retail pharmacy would facilitate the patients of medical and surgical intensive care units and operation theaters.

The first branch of the retail pharmacy is already functional at the hospital, which sells medicines, surgical products at retail price less than the market, said a press release.