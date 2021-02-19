Student groups clash at university

LAHORE:Some members of two student organisations clashed at Punjab University (PU) New Campus on Thursday prompting the university administration to intervene to take disciplinary action against the students involved.

Some students belonging to different organisations exchanged hot words outside Gender Studies Department on Wednesday. The “elders” of the groups decided to reconcile and gathered again on Thursday but in vain as an outsider allegedly belonging to the other group thrashed a worker on Thursday. This led to a scene for quite some time but PU security guards reached the spot and handled the situation.

Meanwhile, a PU spokesman said that two student groups had gathered to reconcile a minor dispute. However, he said, a quarrel suddenly erupted and the security staff reached the spot instantly to avoid any untoward incident. The spokesman said that the administration had taken notice of the incident and strict action would be taken accordingly.

He further said the university administration would approach local police for action against theoutsider while disciplinary action would be taken against the university students involved in

the incident.