ECP starts scrutiny of papers for Senate poll

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday started the scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates for the Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 51 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the 12 seats of the Senate from the province. They include 22 for general seats, 13 for women, 11 for technocrats and five for minorities seats.

An ECP official on Wednesday said nomination papers of a number of candidates were cleared on the first day of scrutiny.

The nomination papers of an independent candidate for the general seat, Malik Najab Gul, were rejected.

Besides, the decision on nomination papers of Abbas Afridi, a former federal minister belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was reserved as he was asked to provide the required documents.

The decision on nomination papers of candidates for the technocrat seats including Hamidul Haq, Nasrullah Wazir, Farhatullah Babar, Zubair Ali, Rehan Alam, Dr Shaukat Jamal Amirzada and Dost Mohammad Mehsud was reserved and they were directed to appear at the ECP on Thursday.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is February 25. The elections are to be held as per schedule on March 3.

Half of the senators, 52, are going to complete their six-year term on March 6.

The new members of the Upper House will be elected from all four provinces and the federal capital, Islamabad.

A number of independent candidates had also obtained nomination papers, but a few of them are said to be serious contenders.